Dr. Olowokure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olugbenga Olowokure, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olugbenga Olowokure, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
UC Health Barrett Cancer Center234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
UC Physicians ONC7700 University Ct Ste 2700, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7440
Uc Health Physicians Office South7675 Wellness Way Ste 201, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8500
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I can honestly say that Dr. Benga saved my life. I have never had such an upbeat doctor who spent a lot of time with me. I was treated like a person not just another patient. We put on our boxing gloves, along with a prayer, and we beat this terrible disease.
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093973562
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
