Overview

Dr. Olugbenga Adebanjo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Ibadan and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Adebanjo works at Goodlife Medical Center in Memphis, TN with other offices in Osceola, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.