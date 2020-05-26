See All Psychiatrists in Peachtree Corners, GA
Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Osoba works at IJB Healthcare Services, PC in Peachtree Corners, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olugbemiga Osoba MD
    4028 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 204, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 953-5348

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Marijuana Addiction
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Marijuana Addiction
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 26, 2020
    Dr. Osoba is very easy to talk with and is a skilled listener. He is very conscientious and keeps up with needed labs. Dr. o has a very good rapport with the kids. I would highly recommend him for a pediatric psychiastrist.
    — May 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD
    About Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578623443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Health Sys
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osoba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osoba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osoba works at IJB Healthcare Services, PC in Peachtree Corners, GA. View the full address on Dr. Osoba’s profile.

    Dr. Osoba has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osoba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osoba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

