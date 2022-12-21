Overview

Dr. Olufunso Ojo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Ojo works at Mercy Internal Medicine in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.