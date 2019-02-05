Overview

Dr. Olufunmilayo Adeyanju, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Adeyanju works at Optimum Family Medicine in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.