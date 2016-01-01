Overview

Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ogun State Univ. and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Taiwo works at Southern Behavioral Healthcare in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.