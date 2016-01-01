Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taiwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ogun State Univ. and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taiwo works at
Locations
1
Southern Behavioral Healthcare110 Braxton Ct, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-6422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Southern Behavioral Healthcare500 Lanier Ave W Ste 301, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 610-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225005598
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Ogun State Univ.
- Psychiatry
Dr. Taiwo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taiwo has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taiwo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
