Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Sarumi works at Prevea Health in Altoona, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.