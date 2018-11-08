Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Sarumi works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Directions (715) 717-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarumi?
I love Dr.Sarumi as my son's doctor I'm hoping he is able to continue being seen by her no matter which clinic or hospital she's with.
About Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1598872798
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics, Schneider Children's Hospital, N.Y.
- George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarumi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarumi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarumi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.