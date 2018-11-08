See All Pediatricians in Altoona, WI
Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Sarumi works at Prevea Health in Altoona, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building
    3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Nov 08, 2018
    I love Dr.Sarumi as my son's doctor I'm hoping he is able to continue being seen by her no matter which clinic or hospital she's with.
    Colfax, WI — Nov 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD
    About Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598872798
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pediatrics, Schneider Children's Hospital, N.Y.
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oludayo Sarumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarumi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarumi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarumi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

