Overview

Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ogunsola works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.