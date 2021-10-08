Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogunsola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ogunsola works at
Locations
-
1
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogunsola?
Dr "O" is a quick and confident athlete/surgeon who understands pain and travail in sports. He's been there. He's sympathetic and quietly confident and explains treatment in understandable terms. Recommended
About Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1598911323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogunsola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogunsola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogunsola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogunsola works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogunsola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogunsola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogunsola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogunsola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.