Super Profile

Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ogunsola works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Adena Health Pavilion
    4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-4598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr "O" is a quick and confident athlete/surgeon who understands pain and travail in sports. He's been there. He's sympathetic and quietly confident and explains treatment in understandable terms. Recommended
    l8n — Oct 08, 2021
    About Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1598911323
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oludare Ogunsola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogunsola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogunsola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogunsola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogunsola works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ogunsola’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogunsola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogunsola.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.