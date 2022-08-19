Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD
Overview
Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center.
Dr. Alo works at
Locations
-
1
Olubunmi Alo, M.D.3864 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 353-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alo?
Absolutely the best at what she does if theirs someone I trust in this line of work its definitely her
About Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962637645
Education & Certifications
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alo works at
Dr. Alo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.