Overview

Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center.



Dr. Alo works at Palmetto OB/GYN in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.