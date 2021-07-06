Overview

Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Lutheran General Hospital



Dr. Olubi works at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.