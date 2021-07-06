Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Lutheran General Hospital
Dr. Olubi works at
Locations
-
1
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olubi?
She is caring, thorough, never rushes and extremely knowledgeable. Coming from a CCU nurse, that means a lot to me. Thank you Dr. Olubi
About Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962496992
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran General Hospital
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olubi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olubi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olubi works at
Dr. Olubi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olubi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olubi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.