Dr. Olubukunola Oseni-Olalemi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olubukunola Oseni-Olalemi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Foot & Ankle Specialty Providers6145 N Thesta St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 436-4820Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olalemi helped treat my longstanding heel pain. She is a joy to be around, makes you comfortable during each visit and provides you with easy to understand information. So glad I was referred to her??
About Dr. Olubukunola Oseni-Olalemi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oseni-Olalemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oseni-Olalemi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oseni-Olalemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oseni-Olalemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oseni-Olalemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oseni-Olalemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oseni-Olalemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.