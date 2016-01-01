Overview

Dr. Olubukunola Awosika, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Awosika works at Nuvance Health Medical Practice in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Highland, NY and Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.