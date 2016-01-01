Dr. Rixe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivier Rixe, MD
Overview
Dr. Olivier Rixe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rixe works at
Locations
N. Mex. Cancer Care Associates490a W Zia Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 913-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olivier Rixe, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255568721
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Dr. Rixe has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rixe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
