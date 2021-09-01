Dr. Olivia Yambem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yambem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Yambem, MD
Dr. Olivia Yambem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Woman and Child Llp1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 210, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-7540
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-1242
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr.Yambem for a few issues I was having out of the norm for me. She took the time to listen to me and evaluated me in the office. She explained what she thought was probably effecting me and wrote out an overall health plan to help get me feeling better. She also ordered some tests to rule out more serious issues. Overall she was very knowledgeable, attentive, and friendly.
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Yambem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yambem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yambem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yambem has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yambem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yambem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yambem.
