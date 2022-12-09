Dr. Olivia Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olivia Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Pediatric Specialists of Foxborough and Wrentham132 Central St Ste 116, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 543-8140
Pediatric Specialist of Wrentham155 South St, Wrentham, MA 02093 Directions (508) 384-7867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is the pediatrician for my children and is always kind and informative without overwhelming me. She gives me the information I need to make the best decisions for my family, and is willing to “hear out” my concerns and questions. As a physician mom, I give her two thumbs up!
About Dr. Olivia Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
