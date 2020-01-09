See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Olivia Hutchinson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Olivia Hutchinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Olivia H. Z. Hutchinson, M.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Philip Torina, MD
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD
Dr. Alice Yao, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Olivia H. Z. Hutchinson
    121A E 83RD ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Olivia Hutchinson, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619050341
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Einstein/Montefiore Med Ctr
Fellowship
Internship
  • Columbia-Presbyterian Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Olivia Hutchinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Olivia H. Z. Hutchinson, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hutchinson’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

