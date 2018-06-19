See All Rheumatologists in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Olivia Gomez, MD

Rheumatology
2 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olivia Gomez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Gomez works at Lakewood Rheumatology in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakewood Rheumatology
    5220 Clark Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 867-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Jun 19, 2018
    BEST DR.i I been seeing DR.gomez for 5 years i have lupus for 15 years and seen so many reumotologist bfore her that wanted to put me in desability for life not beeing able to dress my self reumotologist were afraid of trying new medicine i was already giving up ending in hospitals 3 times a year .DR GOMEZ brought me back to life dont do hospitals visits like before. i apreciate everything shedid for me she took care of everything .Thanks for caring. Dont like my new Reumo due to insurance??
    Elisabeth in Lb, CA — Jun 19, 2018
    About Dr. Olivia Gomez, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124184932
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
