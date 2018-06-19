Overview

Dr. Olivia Gomez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez works at Lakewood Rheumatology in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.