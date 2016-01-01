Overview

Dr. Olivia Ghaw, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Ghaw works at Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.