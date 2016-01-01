Dr. Olivia Ghaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Ghaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olivia Ghaw, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Ghaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors - Centre Street168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 241-2891Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Renal Internists Associates5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-1671
-
3
Mount Sinai Gastroenterology17 E 102nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-1671
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaw?
About Dr. Olivia Ghaw, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851500060
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaw works at
Dr. Ghaw has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghaw speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.