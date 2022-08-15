Dr. Olivera Jovic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivera Jovic, DPM
Overview
Dr. Olivera Jovic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Jovic works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Center of the Rockies, LLC4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 440, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 276-7746Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rose Advanced Wound Care4545 E 9th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jovic?
best foot Dr. i have ever had
About Dr. Olivera Jovic, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Serbian and Spanish
- 1649554882
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach, Fl
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jovic works at
Dr. Jovic has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jovic speaks Serbian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.