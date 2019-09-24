Overview

Dr. Oliver Youssef, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Youssef works at ENT Center Of New Jersey in Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.