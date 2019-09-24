Dr. Oliver Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Youssef, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Youssef, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Center of Nj115 FRANKLIN AVE, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 773-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Youseff is an excellent doctor. He is thorough, compassionate and an overall good guy. He listens to what you have to say. He is very calming. He performed a 3 hour surgery on my Parotid Gland. I had minimal pain after the surgery. He spoke with my wife after the surgery. He was pleasant and professional and assured her that everything went well. I would recommend Dr. Youseff to anyone looking for a great ENT...
About Dr. Oliver Youssef, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp UMDNJ
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
