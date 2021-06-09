Dr. Oliver Whipple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whipple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Whipple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oliver Whipple, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Dr. Whipple works at
Locations
Memorial Health Bariatrics4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-5314Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whipple is amazing, it is displayed how much passion he has for his job. I am being relocated and am going to miss the amazing care, but grateful he was the one to preform my surgery.
About Dr. Oliver Whipple, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Whipple works at
