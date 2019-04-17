Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Simmons works at
Locations
-
1
Simmons Plastic Surgery5351 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 490-7644
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons?
He’s is just a great surgeon ????? and a wandefull person and his staff is fabulous ??????
About Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992723183
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.