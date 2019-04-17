See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, SC
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Simmons works at Simmons Plastic Surgery in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Simmons Plastic Surgery
    5351 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acrocephalosyndactyly

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Apert Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Crouzon Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fibrous Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 17, 2019
    He’s is just a great surgeon ????? and a wandefull person and his staff is fabulous ??????
    — Apr 17, 2019
    About Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992723183
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliver Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simmons works at Simmons Plastic Surgery in Lexington, SC. View the full address on Dr. Simmons’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

