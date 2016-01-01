Dr. Oliver Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Sevilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oliver Sevilla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Sevilla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Neuroscience Institute5616 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0937
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sevilla?
About Dr. Oliver Sevilla, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1871567669
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Program
- Montefiore Medical Center Program
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- University of the Philippines
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevilla works at
Dr. Sevilla has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.