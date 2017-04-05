Overview

Dr. Oliver Ong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health Simi Valley and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Ong works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.