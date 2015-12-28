Dr. Oliver Kesterson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesterson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Kesterson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oliver Kesterson III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Kesterson III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Neurological Disorders1000 Houston St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 702-9100
-
2
Memorial Physician Clinics Neurology An14209 Cook Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 575-2536
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesterson III?
Dr. Kesterson has the bedside manner of a mule, but he knows his stuff and he knows what will help you and what will waste your time and his for him to try to do to help you! He and his staff will do everything they can to help you, but they won't listen to YOUR opinions of what you want done if it won't help you. He will tell you what you need done and what you don't need done and will do what is right for your body! If you do what he tells you, it will change your life for the best!
About Dr. Oliver Kesterson III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1306997515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesterson III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesterson III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesterson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesterson III works at
Dr. Kesterson III has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesterson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesterson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesterson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesterson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesterson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.