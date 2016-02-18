Dr. Oliver Jervis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jervis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Jervis Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oliver Jervis Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Jervis Jr works at
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jervis is very knowledgeable. He takes his time with you and explains everything he goes over. When I leave his office I know my exact situation and all my questions have been answered. He is very nice and has a great manner with which he speaks with his patients. I would and have recommended him to anyone who needs this type of physician.
About Dr. Oliver Jervis Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1770542193
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Usaf Wright-Patterson Med Ctr
- Usaf Wright-Patterson Med Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
