Overview

Dr. Oliver Jervis Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Jervis Jr works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.