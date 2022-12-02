See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Hulland works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Department
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-4100
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5174
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Detoxification Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568994523
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hulland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hulland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hulland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

