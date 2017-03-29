Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver Gregory, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Gregory, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Christopher J. Henderson, APN, PMHNP-BC7345 Courage Way Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 602-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregory was professional, informative, and listened thoroughly the entire visit. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Oliver Gregory, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588772545
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
