Dr. Oliver Gilliam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilliam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Gilliam, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Gilliam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gilliam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michiana Gastroenterology Inc.17501 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 271-0893
-
2
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 234-0049
-
3
Mg Anesthesia LLC53830 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 234-0049
-
4
Affiliated Internal Medicine1919 Lake Ave Ste 107, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 780-8602
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilliam?
Never have pain during colonoscopy like I had with a previous one.
About Dr. Oliver Gilliam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497759765
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilliam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilliam works at
Dr. Gilliam has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilliam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilliam speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.