Dr. Oliver Felibrico, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Felibrico works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Sea Girt, NJ, Neptune, NJ, Neptune City, NJ, Jackson, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.