Overview

Dr. Oliver Dold, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dold works at Millennium Pain Center in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.