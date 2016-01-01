Dr. Oliver Dold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Dold, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Dold, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dold works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Pain Center - Decatur Memorial Hospital304 W Hay St Ste 213, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-6640Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Decatur Neurosurgeons2 Memorial Dr Ste 207, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-2780
- 3 2300 N Edward St Ste 207, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dold?
About Dr. Oliver Dold, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1508822701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dold works at
Dr. Dold has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.