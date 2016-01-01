Dr. Oliver Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Mel Ortega, M.D. Plastic Surgery51 Sw 42nd Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 514-0318
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oliver Chang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790055291
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
