Overview

Dr. Oliver Cass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.