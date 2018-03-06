Dr. Oliver Cass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Cass, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Cass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6500 Excelsior Blvd Ste 4-820, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cass?
Dr Cass is an excellent MD. I trust him completely. He cares very deeply about his patients and about your health.
About Dr. Oliver Cass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497702310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cass has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.