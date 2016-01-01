Overview

Dr. Oliver Carlota, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Carlota works at Carlota OB/GYN PC in Athens, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.