Dr. Oliver Biggers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Biggers works at Overlake Medical Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.