Dr. Oliver Biggers, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Biggers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Biggers works at
Locations
Eiji Minami1135 116th Ave NE Ste 550, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-1916
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor, and was outstanding during follow-up appointments.
About Dr. Oliver Biggers, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1437265907
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
