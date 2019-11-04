Dr. Oliver Benton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Benton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oliver Benton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.
CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Benton is a very professional and caring urologist.
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386740082
- Med University Sc Med Center|Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Dr. Benton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benton has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton.
