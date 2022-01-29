Dr. Oliver Achleitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achleitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Achleitner, MD
Dr. Oliver Achleitner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University of Toronto Faculty - Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Achleitner works at
Locations
Oliver Achleitner MD535 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 253-0513
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr. A after a visit to the ER with abrupt knee pain . He was professional, knowledgeable and came up with a plan that helped alot ( I was a winter Texan getting ready to travel back home. ) the office staff were efficient and kind also.
About Dr. Oliver Achleitner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1144242710
Education & Certifications
- McMaster University
- St. Michael's Hospital Toronto Canada
- University of Toronto Faculty - Medicine
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.

Speaks Spanish.
19 patient reviews with overall rating of 2.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achleitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achleitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.