Dr. Olive Osouji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osouji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olive Osouji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olive Osouji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Osouji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osouji?
About Dr. Olive Osouji, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1942733167
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osouji has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osouji accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osouji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osouji works at
Dr. Osouji has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osouji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osouji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osouji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.