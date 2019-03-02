Dr. Olimpia Carbunar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbunar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olimpia Carbunar, MD
Dr. Olimpia Carbunar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL.
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw her at the UM Professional Arts Center. I can't recommend her enough. She didn't let me fall through the cracks, like so many other doctors have. She called to find out why I hadn't been back to see her, instead of letting it go, and sorted my insurance issue that is why I hadn't been back, and now is persisting at finding answers, not letting normal test results make her shrug me off and say she can't help like so many other doctor have done to me. Her staff is amazing too.
- Neurology
- English
- Neurology
Dr. Carbunar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbunar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carbunar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbunar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbunar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbunar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbunar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbunar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbunar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.