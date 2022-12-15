Overview

Dr. Olga Zarkh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VITEBSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Zarkh works at Olga Zarkh MD in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.