Dr. Olga Zarkh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarkh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Zarkh, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Zarkh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VITEBSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Zarkh works at
Locations
-
1
Olga Zarkh MD135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 160, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 818-7700Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday4:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful, knowledgeable. Takes the time to thoroughly explain things. Always a positive interaction here.
About Dr. Olga Zarkh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043282320
Education & Certifications
- VITEBSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarkh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarkh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarkh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarkh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarkh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarkh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarkh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.