Dr. Valieva Bishop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Valieva Bishop, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Valieva Bishop, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Auburn, WA.
Dr. Valieva Bishop works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Womens Health Care Inc. PC1 E Main St Ste 100, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 939-9654
-
2
Vmc Covington Primary Care16850 SE 272nd St, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (425) 690-3480
-
3
Valley Womens Clinic Pllc17722 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-0722
-
4
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valieva Bishop?
Dr Bishop is awesome and so caring. She explained things to me in detailed and did not rush the appt. Felt like she knew what I was going through and what I needed. She answered all my questions and guided me in the right direction for my health. I trust her with my OB care and I would want her to deliver my baby in future. Thank you Dr Bishop.
About Dr. Olga Valieva Bishop, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093158123
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valieva Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valieva Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valieva Bishop works at
Dr. Valieva Bishop has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valieva Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Valieva Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valieva Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valieva Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valieva Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.