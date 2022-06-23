Dr. Olga Tusheva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tusheva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Tusheva, MD
Overview
Dr. Olga Tusheva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA.
Dr. Tusheva works at
Locations
OBS-GYN of Rockland510 Route 304, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-8400Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was originally scheduled to see another physician but ended up seeing Dr Tusheva. I was very anxious and had a lot of questions but she made me feel comfortable and at ease and answered all my questions. I am no longer dreading scheduling my annual Gyn exam because I finally found kind and caring doctor to take care of me.
About Dr. Olga Tusheva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1124466859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tusheva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tusheva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tusheva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tusheva speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tusheva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tusheva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tusheva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tusheva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.