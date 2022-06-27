Dr. Syritsyna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Syritsyna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Syritsyna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Stony Brook Medicine101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2599
North Shore Radiation Oncology181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (617) 499-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This spinal tap was my seventh, and by far was the easiest and least painful. Dr. Syritsyna was caring, compassionate and her technique was excellent.
About Dr. Olga Syritsyna, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346689262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
