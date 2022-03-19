Dr. Povcher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Povcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Povcher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Povcher works at
Locations
Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group - Colorectal Surgery1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 454, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 717-4200
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6176
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been to two local offices in her specialty. Dr. Povcher actually came in the room and described the upcoming tests before in-office testing began. Wow! Not my previous experience. Dr. Povcher is kind, clear about the testing procedures, and clear about post-testing options.
About Dr. Olga Povcher, MD
- Urology
- English, Russian
- 1588924096
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Povcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Povcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Povcher has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Povcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Povcher speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Povcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Povcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Povcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Povcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.