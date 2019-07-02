Dr. Olga Popel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Popel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Popel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Popel works at
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthgram
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popel?
I like Dr Popel. She is very thorough and asked many questions and scheduled tests to figure out what could be wrong.
About Dr. Olga Popel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1265518054
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- St Mary's Hospital
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Popel works at
