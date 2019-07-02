See All Rheumatologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Olga Popel, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olga Popel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Popel works at Dr. Ravi Dave, MD in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Burbank, CA and Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ravi Dave, MD
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 494-6920
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Institute of Foot & Ankle Surgery
    23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 203, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-3294
  3. 3
    2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 845-6404
  4. 4
    California Pain Center PC
    5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 301, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 296-9434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthgram
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 02, 2019
    I like Dr Popel. She is very thorough and asked many questions and scheduled tests to figure out what could be wrong.
    Jul 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Olga Popel, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265518054
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olga Popel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popel has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Popel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

