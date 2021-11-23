Dr. Olga Petryna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petryna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Petryna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Petryna, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Petryna works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petryna?
I have been seeing Dr Petryna for four years now and she has absolutely changed my life. She is patient, extremely smart, and I recommend her to everyone who needs to see a rheumatologist.
About Dr. Olga Petryna, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1386878577
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Lincoln Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Ivano-Frankivsk State Medical Academy
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petryna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petryna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petryna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petryna works at
Dr. Petryna has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petryna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petryna speaks Ukrainian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Petryna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petryna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petryna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petryna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.