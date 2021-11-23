Overview

Dr. Olga Petryna, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Petryna works at Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.