Dr. Olga Izotova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Izotova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pinehurst, NC.
Locations
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
Pinehurst Medical Clinic at HeatherGlen15 Regional Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 255-4400
Pmc Reference Lab200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Directions (910) 295-5511
United Sleep Medicine Associates PA1991 Fordham Dr Ste 302, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 491-6793
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Scotland Memorial Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olga Izotova, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izotova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izotova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izotova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izotova has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izotova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Izotova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izotova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izotova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izotova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.