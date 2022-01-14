Overview

Dr. Olga Olevsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Olevsky works at UCLA Health in Torrance, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.