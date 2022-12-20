See All Vascular Neurologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Olga Noskin, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.5 (50)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olga Noskin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Noskin works at Neurology Group of Bergen County in Ridgewood, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Group of Bergen County
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-0868
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurologic Complications of Cancer and Cancer Therapies Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Olga Noskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821139502
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noskin works at Neurology Group of Bergen County in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Noskin’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Noskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

