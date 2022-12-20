Dr. Noskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Noskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Noskin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Noskin works at
Locations
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noskin (neurologist – Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood) is fantastic. She spent a lot of time explaining everything to me in a very clear and patient manner. She provides excellent care. She is highly experienced, skilled and a talented neurologist. I strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Olga Noskin, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1821139502
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noskin works at
Dr. Noskin speaks Russian and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Noskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.