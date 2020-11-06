Overview

Dr. Olga Martinez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Martinez works at Primary Care Offices in Miramar, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.